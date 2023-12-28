Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.