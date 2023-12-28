Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 28,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.93. 4,034,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,336,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

