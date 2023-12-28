Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $75.66. 1,670,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,738,887. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

