Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $595.75. 262,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $587.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.