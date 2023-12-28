Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $10.09 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $425.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,707. The company has a market capitalization of $398.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $427.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

