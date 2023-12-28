Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Head-To-Head Review

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Security National Financial and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.55 $25.69 million $1.44 6.49 Bitfarms $142.43 million 7.94 -$83.75 million ($0.26) -13.50

This table compares Security National Financial and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30% Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65%

Volatility and Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

