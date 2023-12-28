Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 622,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,991 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

