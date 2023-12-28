Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.57 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

