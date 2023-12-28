Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $41,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 462,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,221. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

