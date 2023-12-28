Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.42 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.30. 63,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,784. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $227.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.68.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

