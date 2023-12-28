Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $410.23. 189,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,836. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.96.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.