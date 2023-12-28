Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 122 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.41. 1,386,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.