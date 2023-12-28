Benin Management CORP Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $412.07. 3,158,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,334,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.96. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

