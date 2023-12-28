Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $379,130.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

