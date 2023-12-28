Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $243.65. 435,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average of $258.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

