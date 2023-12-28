Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1266 per share by the bank on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Bankinter Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.36.
Bankinter Company Profile
