Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,948. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

