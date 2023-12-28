Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $410.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $199.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

