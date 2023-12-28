Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 221,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,897. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

