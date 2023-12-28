Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $304.75. 188,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.56 and its 200 day moving average is $278.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

