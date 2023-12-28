Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Position Cut by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 263.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 69.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:RNA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 113,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

