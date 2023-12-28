Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
