Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

