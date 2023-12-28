Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider Peter Newcomb Purchases 3,125,000 Shares

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Newcomb bought 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,503.40).
Athena Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Athena Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Resources
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- How to Invest in Social Media
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.