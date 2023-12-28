Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $20.00

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Down 0.5 %

PRMW stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.