Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) PT at C$115.80

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$115.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Premium Brands Trading Down 1.0 %
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.681764 earnings per share for the current year.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.20%.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
