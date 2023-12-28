Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $12.35

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 3.7 %

PAGS stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.