Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $21.06

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NLY stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $34,773,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

