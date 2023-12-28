Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.22. 179,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.