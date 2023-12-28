Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $288.48. 325,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

