Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $486.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $487.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

