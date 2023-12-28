Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

