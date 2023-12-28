Advisory Alpha LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IUSB stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.