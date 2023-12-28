Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Buys 822,052 Shares

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 822,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$863,154.60 ($587,180.00).
Advance ZincTek Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 9.40.
Advance ZincTek Company Profile
