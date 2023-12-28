Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Buys 822,052 Shares

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 822,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$863,154.60 ($587,180.00).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

