Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in ING Groep by 59.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ING Groep by 782,300.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 205.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,762. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

