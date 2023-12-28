Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.25. The company had a trading volume of 201,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,064. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

