Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.46. 37,996,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,193,094. The stock has a market cap of $831.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.37.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.