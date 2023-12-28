3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

