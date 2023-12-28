3,217 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

