2,312 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

ALL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.26. 295,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

