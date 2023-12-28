22,000 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 4.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. 162,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $77.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

