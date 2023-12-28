18,814 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.