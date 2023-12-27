Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

