Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.70. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
