WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.27 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.23.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

