White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.37. 911,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

