Welch Group LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,762,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,835,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.25, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

