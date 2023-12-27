Welch Group LLC Purchases 829 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.55. The company had a trading volume of 284,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

