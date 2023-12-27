Welch Group LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $353.73. 408,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.53. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The firm has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

