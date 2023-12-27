Welch Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,749. The company has a market capitalization of $349.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.