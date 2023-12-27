Welch Group LLC Has $31.16 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 2,333,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,839. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

